Oppo Find X concept video shows futuristic design

Oppo Find series still exist

Finally, it was disclosed that the company scrapped the Find series smartphones in favor of the A series and R series devices. However, things seem to have changed now as there are fresh claims regarding the alleged Find X smartphone. This device is believed to be an upcoming flagship from Oppo.

Advanced features expected

Being a flagship model, there are claims that this device might arrive with advanced features such as a structured light 3D module as seen on the iPhone X and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Besides the 3D facial recognition feature, it is expected to arrive with 5x lossless zoom, 5G connectivity and super fast 15-minute flash charging technology.

Oppo Find X concept renders

The concept designers of upcoming smartphones seem not to rest as they come up with interesting concepts on a timely basis. The Oppo Find X concept video uploaded by a YouTube channel also seems to have an interesting design. The device is seen to have a full-screen design with negligible bezels, an in-display fingerprint sensor and icons at the edge. The design looks attractive and the overall small appears to be sleek.

Find X rumored specs

The Oppo flagship is rumored to arrive with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage space. The device is likely to get the power from a 4100mAh battery with fast charging. It is said to feature dual rear cameras (20MP and 8MP sensors) and a 20MP selfie camera with AI Beautification 2.0. The screen size is said to be 6.2 inches and the aspect ratio is believed to be 18:9.