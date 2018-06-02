Oppo Find X concept video shows futuristic design

Related Articles
Back in May 2018, Oppo filed a trademark for the moniker 'Find X'. The trademark filing set the stage for the impending launch of the device. Lately, we came across the leaked renders of the device and the official teaser hinting at the announcement of the Find X smartphone. All these recent happenings make us believe that Oppo is all set to unveil its flagship smartphone in the coming days.
The elusive smartphone has been rumored since long. The last model to be announced in the series was the Find 7 and that happened four years back. Later, we came across several rumors and speculations regarding the Find 9 but none materialized over time.
Oppo Find series still exist
Finally, it was disclosed that the company scrapped the Find series smartphones in favor of the A series and R series devices. However, things seem to have changed now as there are fresh claims regarding the alleged Find X smartphone. This device is believed to be an upcoming flagship from Oppo.
Advanced features expected
Being a flagship model, there are claims that this device might arrive with advanced features such as a structured light 3D module as seen on the iPhone X and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Besides the 3D facial recognition feature, it is expected to arrive with 5x lossless zoom, 5G connectivity and super fast 15-minute flash charging technology.
Oppo Find X concept renders
The concept designers of upcoming smartphones seem not to rest as they come up with interesting concepts on a timely basis. The Oppo Find X concept video uploaded by a YouTube channel also seems to have an interesting design. The device is seen to have a full-screen design with negligible bezels, an in-display fingerprint sensor and icons at the edge. The design looks attractive and the overall small appears to be sleek.
Find X rumored specs
The Oppo flagship is rumored to arrive with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage space. The device is likely to get the power from a 4100mAh battery with fast charging. It is said to feature dual rear cameras (20MP and 8MP sensors) and a 20MP selfie camera with AI Beautification 2.0. The screen size is said to be 6.2 inches and the aspect ratio is believed to be 18:9.