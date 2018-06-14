FIFA 2018 World Cup offers by Airtel, Jio, BSNL, Vodafone, and others

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today said that it will is Airtel TV service will broadcast the upcoming football tournament available to users in various local languages in addition to Hindi and English.

According to the company Airtel TV users simply have to upgrade to the latest version of the app. This would be available on both Android and iOS platforms over the coming days.

Sameer Batra, CEO - Content, and Apps, Bharti Airtel said, "T20 cricket tournament received great feedback from our users, we are confident of recreating the same magic with the upcoming football extravaganza as well. We are delighted that the Airtel TV app is fast becoming the go-to destination for sports lovers in India."

Additionally, users will be able to track match schedules and other FIFA 2018 updates such as behind the scenes match snippets along with match previews and reviews.

"Sporting enthusiasts across India will now be able to enjoy an integrated experience with Airtel TV with live broadcasts of the upcoming football tournament available to users in various local languages in addition to Hindi and English - keeping in mind the diverse Indian landscape with football fans spread all over," the telco said.

For those unaware, Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has also announced that it will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 live on its JioTV app.

RJio said,"The multi-award-winning Live TV App, JioTV is increasingly becoming the leading and India's favorite sports destination."

Starting from June 14, JioTV app will host a live broadcast of India-Afghanistan Test Match from 9.30 am, 14th - 18th June 2018 and FIFA World Cup between 14th June - 15th.

As per company sources, Jio is strengthening the content portfolio with exclusive deals with leading content giants and broadcasters.

Meanwhile, India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone is offering iPad Mini to its users.

Users can win by playing the simple game and scoring goal points or making a transaction on MyVodafone App, Vodafone informed.

Here are the steps to win iPad Mini

Login to your MyVodafone account.

Tap the contest image banner on the Home screen.

Start scoring goals on MyVodafone App to earn points.

Recharge and/or Pay Bills to get a chance to score another goal and earn additional points.

Earn the highest number of points to win the daily prize.

Stand a chance to win the bumper prize by reaching the highest number of points on the scoreboard.

The bumper prize winner will get a travel voucher worth Rs.1 Lakh.

While State-run telecom operator BSNL has launched special data plan for the football fans.

The telco has introduced the FIFA World Cup Special Data STV plan in which the company is offering 4GB data per day at Rs 149 priced.