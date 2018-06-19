Oppo Find X complete specifications emerge online

Oppo Find X, the highly anticipated flagship smartphone is all set to be launched today at an event in Paris. While we are a few hours away from the announcement of the device, the complete specifications have been revealed by a Beebom report citing sources in China.

The report notes that the Find X moniker might not be final and could be changed when it the phone is official. It cites a document referring to the device as N5 and this could be an internal codename. It could be interesting for the device to have this name as the Oppo N1 was one of the innovative smartphones from the company with a rotating camera.

Given that the launch event is to happen today, let's take a look at the full specifications of the Find X from here.

Oppo Find X full specifications

From the leaked renders and posters, it is clear that the Oppo flagship is aimed at competing with the Vivo NEX smartphones in terms of design. Such a design is tipped by the leaked document, claims the report. It adds that the Find X could arrive with a double-sided glass design without any cutouts or holes on either side.

Oppo seems to have managed to place the ambient and proximity sensors under the display and around it so that the screen dominates the front. Based on the teasers we have seen lately, the device could feature a slide-out design that will reveal the cameras. This was already teased by a recent leak.

When it comes to the display, the smartphone is believed to arrive with a 6.42-inch AMOLED display without a notch. The display is likely to have rounded corners and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The leaked material materials have tipped at thin bezels at the sides and top. There are claims that the Oppo flagship could have a high 93.8% screen-to-body ratio but this report tips that the same will be 92.3%. Though it is relatively lower than screen-to-body ratio suggested by previous reports, it is pretty higher than that of other smartphones.

On the hardware front, we can expect the Oppo Find X to feature a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage space. The device is said to get the power from a 3730mAh battery with VOOC support.

The Find X is believed to feature dual rear cameras with a 16MP primary Sony IMX519 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 20MP secondary Sony IMX376k sensor with f/2.2 aperture. This camera setup is likely to arrive with AI capabilities. The selfie camera is said to be a 25MP Sony IMX576 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI functionalities. Besides these, the Oppo phone is like to feature 3D structured light technology, Face Unlock, Animojis kind of a feature and more.

We can expect the Oppo smartphone to be launched in the global markets including India in the coming months with an expensive price tag of around Rs. 50,000.