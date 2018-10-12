Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 listed online with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and 8 GB RAM

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is expected to launch on the 15th of October with features like popup camera, higher screen to body ratio and more. And now, the device has been listed briefly online, revealing some of the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

According to the listing for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 found on Sogou (a popular search engine in China), the countdown for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 has begun. The Sogou listing also reveals the actual specifications of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 as well.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 specifications

According to the listing of Sogou, the search engine, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which makes the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, the worlds first smartphone to launch with the upcoming flagship SoC from Qualcomm. The phone will have a 6.4-inch edge to edge bezel-less display with a higher screen to body ratio compared to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s.

The listing also reveals, that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be a 5G smartphone, as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is expected come with a dedicated 5G modem. This powerful chipset will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The listing also reveals that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a micro USB port. These features does make this phone look fishy, as the neither the Mi MIX 2 or the Mi MIX 2S has a micro SD card slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack or a micro USB port for charging and data syncing.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is also expected to launch with a triple camera setup with a 16 MP + 20 MP + 13 MP. The smartphone will have a 3850 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging. This was all about the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, as per the records on Sogou, the search engine.

