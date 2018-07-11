Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 variants and pricing leak; to cost Rs. 35,000 onwards

Xiaomi is hitting the news for an array of upcoming devices including the Mi Max 3 and Mi Mix 3. While the former is expected to get unveiled this month, the latter is believed to be announced in September. Lately, we came across reports suggesting that the Mi Mix 3 could be launched along with a Ferrari Edition model.

Now, fresh information from AndroidPure, there will be two variants of Mi Mix 3 such as Standard and Ceramic. Both these variants will arrive in four different RAM and storage configurations such as 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space. The report sheds light on the possible pricing of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 as well.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 price leaks

Talking about the standard variant, the base variant of the Mi Mix 3 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space is expected to cost 3399 yuan (approx. Rs. 35,000) and the top-end variant with 8GB RA and 256GB storage space is said to be priced at 4299 yuan (approx. Rs. 44,000).

When it comes to the Ceramic variant of the device, the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space could be priced at 4399 yuan (approx. Rs. 45,000). The high-end Ceramic variant of the device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is claimed to be priced at 5299 (approx. Rs. 53,000). The above image shows the pricing of all the variants of the upcoming Xiaomi flagship.

Mi Mix 3 Ferrari Edition likely

The report hints at a Ferrari Edition of the Mi Mix 3. It is likely to expect the same as suggested by the previous reports as the other brands such as Oppo and Huawei are following the same strategy of launching special edition models. This special edition model of the Xiaomi device is likely to arrive with increased 512GB of storage and a capacious battery.

Pop-up selfie camera expected

Recent leaks of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 suggested that the smartphone might arrive with a pop-up selfie camera. Given that the Vivo NEX smartphones have such a selfie camera arrangement, it isn't surprising to see Xiaomi adopt the same design element. However, an official confirmation regarding these aspects is awaited.