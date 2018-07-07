ENGLISH

Xiaomi Might launch a Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Ferrari Edition smartphone

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Ferrari Edition could cost as much as an iPhone X

    Lately, smartphone makers have come up with a new concept of launching a limited edition smartphone in collaboration with a sports car company. Huawei partners with Porsche, Oppo's recently launched the Lamborghini Automobili edition and now Xiaomi could be the next brand to launch the limited edition smartphone in collaboration with Ferrari for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

    The leak

    Just like the Huawei Mate 20 Porsche design and the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Automobili edition, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be a flagship smartphone, which is likely to offer state of the art Ferrari inspired design with flagship class-specifications. According to a leaked teaser, the company is most likely to launch the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 in September, a few days before Apple 's annual launch event.

    According to the leaked render, the smartphone has no bezels on all four sides of the device, which just looks like a slab of glass with a display underneath. Going by the render, the smartphone could easily offer at least 95% screen to body ratio for sure.

    A Popup selfie camera

    The leaked render also suggests that the device has a retractable camera on the top right corner of the smartphone, which is something similar to what we have seen on the Vivo NEX A smartphone. Additionally, the smartphone also has an on-screen fingerprint sensor embedded right into the display and the company has already implemented this feature on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s

    Other specifications are likely to be similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, which was launched in early 2018 in China with a flagship class dual camera setup, wireless charging capability, premium ceramic build quality and more.

    Price

    Going by the leaked design and speculated specifications, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 could easily be the most expensive smartphone that Xiaomi has ever made. In fact, the high-end "Ferrari" edition could cost anywhere near $1000 price mark (Rs 69,000).

