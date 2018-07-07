Xiaomi Might launch a Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Ferrari Edition smartphone

The leak

Just like the Huawei Mate 20 Porsche design and the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Automobili edition, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be a flagship smartphone, which is likely to offer state of the art Ferrari inspired design with flagship class-specifications. According to a leaked teaser, the company is most likely to launch the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 in September, a few days before Apple 's annual launch event.

According to the leaked render, the smartphone has no bezels on all four sides of the device, which just looks like a slab of glass with a display underneath. Going by the render, the smartphone could easily offer at least 95% screen to body ratio for sure.

A Popup selfie camera

The leaked render also suggests that the device has a retractable camera on the top right corner of the smartphone, which is something similar to what we have seen on the Vivo NEX A smartphone. Additionally, the smartphone also has an on-screen fingerprint sensor embedded right into the display and the company has already implemented this feature on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s

Other specifications are likely to be similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, which was launched in early 2018 in China with a flagship class dual camera setup, wireless charging capability, premium ceramic build quality and more.

Price

Going by the leaked design and speculated specifications, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 could easily be the most expensive smartphone that Xiaomi has ever made. In fact, the high-end "Ferrari" edition could cost anywhere near $1000 price mark (Rs 69,000).