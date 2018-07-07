Xiaomi Might launch a Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Ferrari Edition smartphone

Related Articles
- Xiaomi Mi Band 3 could launch soon in India: Hint from Manu Jain
- Xiaomi Mi Max 3 live images leaked; reveals key design elements
- List of Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India: Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y1, Mi Mix 2 and more
- Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A India launch pegged for September
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi 5 to get Android 8.1 Oreo software update
- Xiaomi Mi Max 3 leaked TPU cases give a glance at the design
Lately, smartphone makers have come up with a new concept of launching a limited edition smartphone in collaboration with a sports car company. Huawei partners with Porsche, Oppo's recently launched the Lamborghini Automobili edition and now Xiaomi could be the next brand to launch the limited edition smartphone in collaboration with Ferrari for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.
The leak
Just like the Huawei Mate 20 Porsche design and the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Automobili edition, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be a flagship smartphone, which is likely to offer state of the art Ferrari inspired design with flagship class-specifications. According to a leaked teaser, the company is most likely to launch the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 in September, a few days before Apple 's annual launch event.
According to the leaked render, the smartphone has no bezels on all four sides of the device, which just looks like a slab of glass with a display underneath. Going by the render, the smartphone could easily offer at least 95% screen to body ratio for sure.
A Popup selfie camera
The leaked render also suggests that the device has a retractable camera on the top right corner of the smartphone, which is something similar to what we have seen on the Vivo NEX A smartphone. Additionally, the smartphone also has an on-screen fingerprint sensor embedded right into the display and the company has already implemented this feature on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s
Other specifications are likely to be similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, which was launched in early 2018 in China with a flagship class dual camera setup, wireless charging capability, premium ceramic build quality and more.
Price
Going by the leaked design and speculated specifications, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 could easily be the most expensive smartphone that Xiaomi has ever made. In fact, the high-end "Ferrari" edition could cost anywhere near $1000 price mark (Rs 69,000).