ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition: superVOOC charging, 512 GB storage and more

Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition can charge from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes.

By:

Related Articles

    The Oppo Find X is probably the most innovative smartphone that I have seen in years. Contrary to a standard flagship smartphone, it packs in all the top of the line specifications along with some of the best-engineered that I have seen on any smartphone (period). Here are the top 5 features that make the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition a one of kind smartphone.

    Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition: superVOOC charging, 512 GB storage

    Lamborghini Design

    Yes, just like how Huawei collaborates with Porsche design, Oppo has collaborated with Lamborghini for its limited edition custom Oppo Find X smartphone. The smartphone comes in Carbon Fiber finish, which is actually made using the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a 2.5D curved finish on the front and back of the smartphone.

    Popup camera

    Just like the Vivo NEX, the Oppo Find X has a popup camera, which has helped the Oppo Find X to achieve 93.8% screen to body ratio. However, unlike the Vivo NEX, the Oppo Find X hides both front and the back cameras and makes this smartphone a great tool for those who are very strict about the security. The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back with a 16 MP + 20 MP sensors and a massive 25 MP front-facing selfie camera with Face Unlock support.

    SuperVOOC flash charge

    The Oppo FInd X is probably the only smartphone, which can charge from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes. Oppo is using a custom algorithm to charge the 3400 mAh Li-ion battery in less than 35 minutes with the help of 10V/5A (50W) charging adapter.

    512 GB storage

    Most of the modern laptops that we use come with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Only a handful of smartphones now started to offer 256 GB storage and the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition offers a whopping 512 GB storage. However, the device misses out on a micro SD card slot.

    Pricing

    Finally coming to the pricing, the Oppo Find X will cost more than the Apple iPhone X. The Oppo Find X retails for $1970 (Rs 1,50,000) with the direct currency conversion, making the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition, one of the costliest smartphones from any OEM.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue