Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition: superVOOC charging, 512 GB storage and more

The Oppo Find X is probably the most innovative smartphone that I have seen in years. Contrary to a standard flagship smartphone, it packs in all the top of the line specifications along with some of the best-engineered that I have seen on any smartphone (period). Here are the top 5 features that make the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition a one of kind smartphone.

Lamborghini Design

Yes, just like how Huawei collaborates with Porsche design, Oppo has collaborated with Lamborghini for its limited edition custom Oppo Find X smartphone. The smartphone comes in Carbon Fiber finish, which is actually made using the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a 2.5D curved finish on the front and back of the smartphone.

Popup camera

Just like the Vivo NEX, the Oppo Find X has a popup camera, which has helped the Oppo Find X to achieve 93.8% screen to body ratio. However, unlike the Vivo NEX, the Oppo Find X hides both front and the back cameras and makes this smartphone a great tool for those who are very strict about the security. The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back with a 16 MP + 20 MP sensors and a massive 25 MP front-facing selfie camera with Face Unlock support.

SuperVOOC flash charge

The Oppo FInd X is probably the only smartphone, which can charge from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes. Oppo is using a custom algorithm to charge the 3400 mAh Li-ion battery in less than 35 minutes with the help of 10V/5A (50W) charging adapter.

512 GB storage

Most of the modern laptops that we use come with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Only a handful of smartphones now started to offer 256 GB storage and the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition offers a whopping 512 GB storage. However, the device misses out on a micro SD card slot.

Pricing

Finally coming to the pricing, the Oppo Find X will cost more than the Apple iPhone X. The Oppo Find X retails for $1970 (Rs 1,50,000) with the direct currency conversion, making the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition, one of the costliest smartphones from any OEM.