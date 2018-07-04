Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with pop-up selfie camera pegged for September launch

In 2018, we have come across several smartphone trends being adopted by many brands. The in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera are such trends. Vivo was the pioneer to introduce both these trends. To be precise, the pop-up selfie camera was seen on the Vivo NEX smartphones launched recently. The same was taken to the next level with the launch of the Oppo Find X.

Now, it looks like Xiaomi also wants to introduce a flagship smartphone with such a camera. The company's Mi Mix lineup is a flagship series featuring an enormous screen-to-body ratio. The upcoming flagship model in the Mi Mix series is believed to arrive with a pop-up selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 September launch likely

A newly leaked emerge on Chinese social media platform Weibo via Playfuldroid has revealed the presence of a pop-up camera on the alleged Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Though the name of the smartphone has not be tipped by the leaked image, it is expected to be the Mi Mix 3 as the series has been a forefront in terms of innovations featuring drastically slim bezels around the screen.

The speculations do not end with this. There are claims that this smartphone from the stable of Xiaomi could be made official sometime in September. The Chinese manufacturer has already filed a patent for a device featuring a pop-up camera and flash. We can expect the company to implement a motorized mechanism for this.

Why a pop-up selfie camera?

The inclusion of a pop-up selfie camera will provide an impressive screen space as it will free up the space occupied by the selfie snapper at the top bezel. Last year too, the company made a revolution by placing the selfie camera on the bottom display. And, we know that Xiaomi Mi Mix launched in 2016 is the first phone to feature a high screen-to-body ratio.

Challenges to be resolved

Earlier this week, we came across reports that the Vivo NEX S's selfie camera pop-ups even when it is not intended. It was meant to emerge when the camera app is open and hide when it is closed. So, Xiaomi has to be prepared to face such challenges and resolve the same to enhance its user experience in such a design.