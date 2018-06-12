Vivo NEX S and NEX A announced: Price, specifications, features and more

Vivo announced the launch of the highly-anticipated NEX series smartphones on Tuesday. The lineup includes two models - NEX S and NEX A. The key highlights of these smartphones include the 91.24% screen-to-body ratio, pop-up selfie camera and more. Both the NEX smartphones have almost similar specifications except for a few differences.

The NEX S is the advanced one among the duo with an in-display fingerprint sensor as the one we saw on the Vivo X20 Plus UD and the Vivo X21, which was launched recently in India. It is touted to use the third-generation screen fingerprint technology that is smaller and more powerful offering 10% faster unlocking speed and 50% better accuracy than the previous technology.

Vivo NEX S specifications

The Vivo NEX S bestows a 6.59-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. The device makes use of a 2.8GHz 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC based on the 10nm process teamed up with Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space.

The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at the rear. This camera module comprises of a 12MP Dual PD rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and 4-axis OIS and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera supports AI features such as AI portrait shots and AI scene detection. Up front, there is an 8MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. This selfie camera will automatically rise and hide whenever you open and close the camera app.

The other goodies on board the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, a USB Type-C port and a 4000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Funtouch OS 4.0 with Ai-based Energy UI and a dedicated button to launch Jovi AI. The company has teamed up with Unreal, NetEase, and Tencent for system-level SDK optimized Game Mode 4.0 for the best gaming experience.

Vivo NEX A specifications

The Vivo NEX A features the same display, camera, software, connectivity and battery as the NEX S. The NEX A is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC based on 10nm process paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The other aspects include 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

These smartphones do not have an earpiece but use the Screen SoundCasting Technology, which vibrates the screen rendering a better bass and softer treble. There is a micro-slit infrared sensor hidden at the top of the screen.

Price and availability

The Vivo NEX phones were launched in Diamond Black and Red color options. The NEX S with 128GB storage is priced at 4498 yuan (approx. Rs. 47,000) and 256GB storage variant is priced at 4998 yuan (approx. Rs. 52,000). The NEX A is priced at 3898 yuan (approx. Rs. 41,000). These NEX phones will go on sale in China from June 23.