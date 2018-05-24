Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 announced

Qualcomm, the US mobile chipset has announced a new chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core, which sits comfortably between the Snapdragon 600 and 800 series of chipsets. This is the debut chipset from the 700 series of processors. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 will a bridge between the power and cost-effectiveness.

Qualcomm made an annoucement on the MWC 2018 that, the first batch of the Snapdragon 700 series of chipsets will be reserved for the Chinese market. So, we can expect to see first set of smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 710 to emerge from the China.

Features

As most of the chipset manufacturers have started to implement AI based cores and features, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 also follows the same suite. The chipset has an X15 LTE modem which offers faster cellular download and upload speeds. For the image processing, the chipset uses a spectra 250 image processor which offers better image processing. In terms of videos, the chipset supports native 4K video recording along with 4K video playback without consuming a lot of power.

The Snapdragon 710 SoC is built on 10nm architecture with 8 cores setup offering a Kyro 360 GPU. There are two high-performance Cortex-A75 cores with 2.2 GHz clock speed and 6 efficient cores based on Cortex-A55 cores. In terms of performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 will offer 20% more performance compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The chipset comes with Adreno 616 GPU, which will offer up to 35% more graphical performance compared to the Snapdragon 660 moniker.

As of now, there is no information on the smartphones that might feature this chipset. However, the chipset is already available in the market and it is up to smartphone manufacturers to use and implement this chipset. According to Qualcomm, we can expect new smartphones running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 in the upcoming weeks.