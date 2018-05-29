Vivo X21 launched in India at Rs 35,990: specs, availability and more

Vivo X21 is officially launched in India for a price of Rs 35,990. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce site Flipkart and Vivo.com from May 29 with the following launch offers. Flipkart will give an additional Rs. 3,000 over the usual exchange offer. There is 5% discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase. Any credit card holders can avail up to 12 months of no cost EMI offer on purchasing the Vivo smartphone.

The X21 UD variant represents the under-display fingerprint scanner. In India, the UD variant will be launched as Vivo X21. The smartphone is also eligible for the Android P Beta (Developer Preview 2) update which was released by Google I/O earlier this month.

Vivo X21 specifications

The Vivo X21 comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio with 1.66mm bezels and 90.30 percent screen to body ratio. It houses the new generation super AMOLED display with automatic color management system using PC3 color spectrum.

As far as design is concerned the smartphone comes with an interesting 3D glass design with a delicate curve glass design with a metallic mid-frame. The USP of the Vivo X21 is its natural unlocking solution on a full view device. It also features a dedicated screen protector from Vivo to protect fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone was launched in China with a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with an ultra-thin bezel and notch at the top. The lower half of the display can be touched to unlock the device as it uses the Synaptics in-screen fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 12MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 3D mapping and IR light. The device comes with usual connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. There is a 3200mAh battery powering the smartphone from within. It also comes with fast charging.

Verdict

The Vivo X21 comes with a price tag of Rs 35,990 and it is the first smartphone in India to sport an in display fingerprint scanner. But on the other side, there are also many rivals brands in the same price segment. Meanwhile, OnePlus has recently launched its OnePlus 6 and received a good response as the phone received the orders of worth Rs 1 Crore. Let's see how these two phones will perform in Indian smartphone market.