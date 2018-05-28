Vivo X21 India launch: Exchange offer, no cost EMI payment and more

Vivo carries the credit for being the first brand to launch a smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Well, this happened earlier this year with the unveiling of the Vivo X21. The device is already available in the company's home market China and is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. The company will host an event on May 29 at 12:30 PM in New Delhi for the launch of this smartphone.

We already know that the Vivo X21 will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The sale is all set to debut tomorrow itself along with a slew of offers and discounts. Take a look at the launch offers and other details regarding the Vivo X21's India availability from here.

Vivo X21 launch offers

Flipkart will give an additional Rs. 3,000 over the usual exchange offer. There is 5% discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase. Any credit card holders can avail up to 12 months of no cost EMI offer on purchasing the Vivo smartphone.

Up for pre-booking

Days before its launch in India, this Vivo smartphone has been up for pre-booking. Interested buyers can pre-book the in-screen fingerprint sensor smartphone by making an advance payment of Rs. 2,000. On pre-booking the smartphone from the official website, buyers will get a Ferns N Petals gift voucher worth Rs. 1,000, 280GB of additional data and one-year device security for the Vodafone Red subscribers.

Vivo X21 specifications

To recap, the smartphone is fitted with a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with an ultra-thin bezel and notch at the top. The lower half of the display can be touched to unlock the device as it uses the Synaptics in-screen fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

Vivo V9 Unboxing and First Impressions

For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 12MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 3D mapping and IR light. The device comes with usual connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. There is a 3200mAh battery powering the smartphone from within.