Vivo X21 India launch date: Invite hints at May 29 event

Vivo is the first brand to come up with in-display fingerprint sensor smartphones. The first one to arrive with this feature is the Vivo X20 Plus UD at the CES 2018 tech show in January. Following the same, the company took the wraps off the X21 in China in March. The global release of the smartphone started earlier this month with a Singapore release.

Recent reports have tipped that the flagship X21 with an in-display fingerprint sensor will be launched in India this month. Now, the company has sent out media invites for the launch of a new phone in the country on May 29. Besides the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor, the other notable aspect is that it will get the Android P Beta update.

The invite

The media invite sent by Vivo has a big X hinting that the company will launch an X series smartphone in the country. It reads, "See you on 29th May 2018".

As mentioned above, this is the second device to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Though the Vivo X20 Plus UD did not make its way into the Indian market, it is less likely to be launched now. So there is an increased possibility for it to be the X21 UD.

Vivo X21 specifications

This is a mid-range smartphone that will compete with the affordable flagship smartphones such as OnePlus 6 and Honor 10. We can expect it to be priced in the similar price bracket as these phones. In terms of specifications, this device adorns a 6.28-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is a notch on top of the display as seen on the iPhone X.

The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with FunTouch OS 4.0. It makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB RAM. The default memory capacity is 128GB and it can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The imaging aspects of the Vivo offering include a dual rear camera setup. It comprises of a 12MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 12MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 3D mapping, IR fill light and facial recognition. The connectivity aspects include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG and GPS. The device gets the power from a 3200mAh battery with support for fast charging.