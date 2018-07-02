Vivo Nex S and Nex A pop-up selfie camera bug elevates it unnecessarily

Vivo Nex S and Nex A were the first smartphones to feature a pop-up selfie camera. These phones flaunt a nearly bezel-less display without a notch and a selfie camera, which emerges only when the camera app is opened. However, it is isn't the case all always, shows a recent video.

As per a video posted on Weibo via Abacus News, the pop-up selfie camera on the Vivo Nex smartphone pops up while opening a chat window on Telegram. Notably, this happens when none of the camera functions are prompted. There are users claiming that the camera pops up while using Ctrip app and Tencent's QQ browser.

Vivo Nex selfie camera bug

In the video, it can be seen that the user opens Telegram on the device and navigates to New Message and clicks on one of the contacts to open a new chat. The camera pops up as soon as the new chat is opened and gets concealed once the app is closed.

As mentioned above, some reports suggest that the selfie camera behaves similarly on using the Ctrip and Tencent's QQ browser. However, the camera seems to appear only partially in these two cases. Responding to this claim, Tencent has revealed a statement that the QQ browser prompts the selfie camera but doesn't record anything. Android's camera API with Tencent is to be blamed for this as it is claimed to be triggered due to the QR code scanning nature of the browser.

As per the report, there is no statement from Vivo regarding the erroneous selfie camera behavior on the Nex lineup of smartphones. We can expect the company to get the issue rectified soon.

Potential risk

With the advancement in tech, privacy has become a huge concern for everyone. The bug in the selfie camera of the Vivo Nex smartphones could be a major concern for users as it might keep a tab on the apps those are being used by the selfie camera. Also, there are chances for the same to record some private user information and make it prone to hackers. This isn't possible on smartphones equipped with a traditional selfie camera arrangement at the front.