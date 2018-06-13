Vivo NEX S top features: Pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

After numerous leaks and speculations, Vivo NEX S was announced at an event in China on Tuesday. The smartphone was launched alongside the NEX A. The NEX S is the premium model among the two flagship models and comes with high-end specifications such as 8GB RAM, 256GB storage capacity, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

These hardware aspects are something that we see in almost all the major flagship models. But the NEX S something interesting features that make it a unique smartphone in the market right now. Here we list out all the interesting and top features of the Vivo flagship smartphone for you.

Improved in-display fingerprint sensor

The Vivo NEX S flaunts an in-display fingerprint sensor. This is said to be the third-generation under-display fingerprint sensor, which is 10% faster and 50% better in terms of accuracy than its predecessor.

Pop-up selfie camera

As teased earlier, the Vivo flagship smartphone flaunts an 8MP pop-up selfie camera. This camera has f/2.0 aperture and it can rise and hide automatically as you open and close the camera app. This selfie camera arrangement has saved considerable space at the top of the screen paving way for a high screen-to-body ratio of 91.24%. The micro-slit infrared sensor is hidden at the top of the screen.

Jovi AI assistant

Besides the AI camera capabilities, the Vivo NEX S comes with the Jovi AI assistant featuring emotion detection, ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition), NLU (Natural Language Understanding) and text to speech conversion among others. There is a dedicated button to launch the Jovi AI assistant.

Vivo Game Engine

The NEX smartphones have 7.1-channel 3D audio and is optimized to run games developed using Unreal Engine. There is a Vivo Game Engine developed in partnership with Tencent Games. It offers an uninterrupted and smooth gaming experience.

Screen SoundCasting technology

This is an interesting feature of the NEX S and NEX A smartphones. The smartphone does not have an earpiece at the front to realize the bezel-less display vision. With the Screen SoundCasting technology, the handset leverages screen vibrations to generate sound. This technology vibrates the screen rendering a better bass and softer treble. This is something that is similar to the original Mi Mix smartphone.