Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 confirmed to have 10GB RAM and 5G support

This could be the first smartphone to support 5G connectivity and use 10GB RAM.

    We have already come across reports suggesting that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone - Mi Mix 3 is all set to be announced on October 25. This information was confirmed by the company via a teaser that was shared on Weibo. Now, Xiaomi has started teasing the various innovations of the smartphone.

    The latest teaser reveals that the smartphone will arrive with 5G support. And, it is also said to be the first smartphone to arrive with a whopping 10GB RAM. These details have been confirmed officially by the official Weibo handle with the caption "world's first 5G commercial mobile phone".

    In addition to these, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is said to arrive with other exciting aspects such as a sliding camera technology and full-screen display. We can expect more details to be out by the company before the official announcement of the smartphone.

    5G support and 10GB RAM confirmed

    Soon after teasing the 5G technology, the company has shared new posters on Weibo confirming that it will be the world's first smartphone to arrive with 10GB RAM. Notably, it is also teased that the Mi Mix 3 is the world's first commercial smartphone with 5G support.

    Rumored Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 specs

    As mentioned above, the Mi Mix 3 will have many other intuitive features as it is a flagship device belonging to the Mi Mix lineup, which is known for its innovations. Going by the existing reports, it is believed that this device will make use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC, a full-view display with a bezel-less design, a high screen-to-body ratio, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. We are yet to see if this smartphone will have a sliding camera mechanism at the front as it is speculated in the past. And, this shouldn't come as a surprise as we already have the Oppo Find X and Vivo NEX S with such a design.

    Given that the Mi Mix 3 is all set to be unveiled on October 25 at the Nanjing Sports Center in China, we can expect to see more details to be revealed in the next few days.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
