Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 with Adreno 615 GPU announced: Everything you need to know

Qualcomm has announced a new mid-tier mobile solution, aka, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, which is speculated to be the most powerful chipset in the Qualcomm 600 series chipsets. In fact, the Snapdragon 675 Mobile Solution is expected to offer similar performance as of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The chipset will be available for ODMs and we can see smartphones with the Snapdragon 675 as early as the Q1 of 2019.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is designed to offer better gaming performance, AI capabilities, and premium camera features on a non-flagship smartphone. Here are the complete details on the latest mid-tier chipset from Qualcomm, that is designed to offer flagship features.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is touted to be the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC. Here are the major highlights of the Snapdragon 675 SoC.
11nm Manufacturing process
The Snapdragon 675 is based on the 11nm LPP manufacturing process, and the Snapdragon 675 is the first chipset from Qualcomm based on this manufacturing process, which is expected to offer a better thermal solution with high-performance compared to the Snapdragon 670, which is based on the 14nm manufacturing process.
CPU
The Snapdragon 675 is an Octa-core processor with two gold cores with 2.0 GHz clock speed based on Kryo 460 A76 architecture, and the six performance or silver cores are based on the A55 architecture with a clock speed of 1.7 GHz. These cores come with 64/32 KB of L1 cache and 256/64 KB of L2 cache, and 1 MB of L3 cache. Compared to the Snapdragon 670 SoC, the Snapdragon 675 offers a 20% improved performance over the Snapdragon 670 SoC.
GPU
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 comes with the latest Adreno 615 GPU, which is a much superior GPU compared to the Adreno 612 on the Snapdragon 670 SoC. The chipset can support a display with a maximum screen resolution of FHD+, which is slightly less than the Snapdragon 710 SoC, which can support a QHD+ screen. Qualcomm also states that the Adreno 615 is optimised for the popular Android games to offer smoother gameplay. In fact, even on the non-optimised games, the chipset will handle with ease.
AI
The Snapdragon 675 comes with a dedicated multi-core AI engine, which is up to 50% better than the AI engine found on the Snapdragon 670. The chipset can offer AI features to improve the battery life, image processing, face unlock, payment security and more.
Connectivity
The Snapdragon 675 comes with Snapdragon X12 LTE modem with a maximum download speed of 600 Mbps and 150 Mbps upload speeds with Cat 12 DL standards. The chipset comes with Bluetooth 5.0, dual channel 802.11ac 2×2 Wi-Fi.
Additional features
The chipset can support up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM UFS 2.1 storage options. The processor also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+, which can charge the device from 0 to 50% in 15 minutes. In terms of imaging, the chipset can handle a single camera sensor with a maximum resolution of 25 MP or a dual camera setup with the ability to record and playback 4k videos @ 30fps.