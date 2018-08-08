Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Octa-core chipset announced with Kryo 360 CPU

Qualcomm has unveiled a new Mobile Solution (SoC) in the 600 series of Snapdragon processors and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 is the most powerful chipset, which replaces the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, which is found on the smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi A2 and the Nokia 7 Plus.

The newest piece of silicon from Qualcomm is expected to power a number of smartphones in the coming days, which are expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. With this chipset, Qualcomm is introducing features which were once only found on the flagship 800 series or the tier 1 series of chipsets from Qualcomm.

Snapdragon 670 specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 is an Octa-core chipset with two powerful cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz (based on Kryo 360 CA 75) and 6 efficient cores with a frequency of 1.7 GHz (based on Kryo 360 CA 55) coupled with Adreno 615 GPU.

The chipset can handle a single 25 MP primary camera or a dual 16 MP cameras with 1 MB system cache. The processor is based on 10 nm LLP architecture with an X12 LTE model, which offers a maximum of 600 Mbps download speeds and 150 Mbps of upload speeds.

Overall, the Snapdragon 670 seems like a worthy successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. However, the 670 chipset is slightly underpowered compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, which is the first chipset from Qualcomm in the 700 series of chipsets.

Snapdragon 660 Vs 670 Vs 710 comparision

SoC Name Snapdragon 660 Snapdragon 670 Snapdragon 710 CPU 4x Kryo 260 (CA73)

@ 2.2 GHz

4x Kryo 260 (CA53)

@ 1.8 GHz 2x Kryo 360 (CA75)

@ 2.0 GHz

6x Kryo 360 (CA55)

@ 1.7 GHz 2x Kryo 360 (CA75)

@ 2.2 GHz

6x Kryo 360 (CA55)

@ 1.7 GHz GPU Adreno 512 Adreno 615 Adreno 616 DSP Hexagon 680 Hexagon 685 Hexagon 685 Camera Up to 24 MP Up to

25 MP single / 16 MP dual Up to

32 MP single / 20 MP dual Integrated Modem Snapdragon X12 LTE (Category 12/13) DL = 600Mbps UL = 150Mbps Snapdragon X12 LTE

(Category 15/13) DL = 600Mbps UL = 150Mbps Snapdragon X15 LTE

(Category 15/13) DL = 800Mbps UL = 150Mbps Manufacturing Process 14nm LPP 10nm LPP 10nm LPP

Conclusion

As of now, there is no list of smartphones that will utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Octa-core chipset. However, by the end of 2018, we will be able to see smartphones based on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC.