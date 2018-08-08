ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Octa-core chipset announced with Kryo 360 CPU

Qualcomm 670 is the most powerful 600 series chipset till date

By:

Related Articles

    Qualcomm has unveiled a new Mobile Solution (SoC) in the 600 series of Snapdragon processors and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 is the most powerful chipset, which replaces the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, which is found on the smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi A2 and the Nokia 7 Plus.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Octa-core chipset announced with Kryo 360 CPU

    The newest piece of silicon from Qualcomm is expected to power a number of smartphones in the coming days, which are expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. With this chipset, Qualcomm is introducing features which were once only found on the flagship 800 series or the tier 1 series of chipsets from Qualcomm.

    Snapdragon 670 specifications

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 is an Octa-core chipset with two powerful cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz (based on Kryo 360 CA 75) and 6 efficient cores with a frequency of 1.7 GHz (based on Kryo 360 CA 55) coupled with Adreno 615 GPU.

    The chipset can handle a single 25 MP primary camera or a dual 16 MP cameras with 1 MB system cache. The processor is based on 10 nm LLP architecture with an X12 LTE model, which offers a maximum of 600 Mbps download speeds and 150 Mbps of upload speeds.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Octa-core chipset announced with Kryo 360 CPU

    Overall, the Snapdragon 670 seems like a worthy successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. However, the 670 chipset is slightly underpowered compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, which is the first chipset from Qualcomm in the 700 series of chipsets.

    Snapdragon 660 Vs 670 Vs 710 comparision

    SoC Name

    Snapdragon 660

    Snapdragon 670

    Snapdragon 710

    CPU

    4x Kryo 260 (CA73)
    @ 2.2 GHz
    4x Kryo 260 (CA53)
    @ 1.8 GHz

    2x Kryo 360 (CA75)
    @ 2.0 GHz 
    6x Kryo 360 (CA55)
    @ 1.7 GHz

    2x Kryo 360 (CA75)
    @ 2.2 GHz 
    6x Kryo 360 (CA55)
    @ 1.7 GHz

    GPU

    Adreno 512

    Adreno 615

    Adreno 616

    DSP

    Hexagon 680 

    Hexagon 685 

    Hexagon 685

    Camera

    Up to 24 MP

    Up to
    25 MP single / 16 MP dual

    Up to
    32 MP single / 20 MP dual

    Integrated Modem

    Snapdragon X12 LTE

    (Category 12/13)

    DL = 600Mbps

    UL = 150Mbps

    Snapdragon X12 LTE
    (Category 15/13)

    DL = 600Mbps

    UL = 150Mbps

    Snapdragon X15 LTE
    (Category 15/13)

    DL = 800Mbps

    UL = 150Mbps

    Manufacturing Process

    14nm LPP

    10nm LPP

    10nm LPP

    Conclusion

    As of now, there is no list of smartphones that will utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Octa-core chipset. However, by the end of 2018, we will be able to see smartphones based on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 0:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue