Xiaomi 48MP camera smartphone to belong to Redmi series; display hole design likely

As the prime focus is on the camera performance of a smartphone, many makers are bringing notable improvements to this department. We have already seen quite a few models with triple cameras at the rear. While there are not many devices with this trait, it looks like Xiaomi is up for an innovation in this category.

Going by the recent reports, it looks like Xiaomi is in plans to launch a smartphone with a 48MP rear camera. Fresh information from MyDrivers suggests that the device will belong to the Redmi lineup of affordable smartphones. In addition to the 48MP camera at its rear, this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is also believed to ditch the notch design for a display hole. Following the footsteps of Samsung and Honor, the display hole is likely to house the selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi phone with 48MP camera

As per the report citing information from people familiar with the matter, the upcoming 48MP smartphone is likely to sport a hole in the display. This display hole is claimed to be positioned at the top left corner of the display providing room for the front camera. Recently launched Honor View 20 and Samsung Galaxy A8s also have such a design.

Besides this whopping camera resolution and display hole, there is no word regarding the other specifications and features of the Xiaomi Redmi smartphone likely in the making. One of the known aspects is that there could be a noticeable chin below its display, so we cannot expect it to feature an 'all display' front.

Triple cameras at the rear likely

This alleged Xiaomi smartphone is believed to sport a triple camera module at its rear similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). The 48MP camera is likely to be one of the sensors in this camera module. The speculations suggest that there could be a super wide-angle lens for wider shots. Also, there are claims that the LCD panel for this device is to be supplied by BOE Technology, a Chinese display maker.

Furthermore, the speculations point out at the presence of a glass back on this new Redmi model but we are yet to see if this device will support wireless charging. We can expect it to be priced around Rs. 20,000 and be the most expensive and premium Redmi smartphone to be launched till date.