Xiaomi smartphone with 48MP camera teased; pegged for January launch

As we are nearing the end of this year, the rumor mills have shifted their focus towards the upcoming smartphones meant for early 2019 announcement. We have already seen several companies are working on 5G capable smartphones among other advancements. One such brand is Xiaomi and it looks like the company is all set to make a camera revolution with its next high-end model.

Xiaomi President Bin Lin took to Weibo to tease that they will launch a new smartphone with a whopping 48MP camera. This post hints that the device will be launched sometime in January. It also shows the dual-tone, dual-LED flash accompanying this camera sensor. In addition to this, the comment posted by the official MIUI 10 Weibo handle states that the device will run the latest version of the custom ROM.

Xiaomi smartphone with 48MP camera

Notably, this is the first smartphone from the company to feature such a whopping camera sensor. Though the device has been officially teased, there are not many details for us to bank upon. We can expect it to use either the Sony IMX586 sensor or the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor. From the teaser, we can expect the camera and flash module to be stacked vertically at the top left corner. Also, the '48MP Camera' is etched below the camera module. And, the volume rocker is at the side.

But the number of sensors to be used by this camera module still remain unknown and we cannot come to sort of conclusion with this teaser image right now.

Though there is no word regarding which upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will have this 48MP camera, we can expect it to be a flagship device. It could either by the Mi 8 successor or the speculated 5G variant of the Mi Mix 3. As the other details are scarce, we need to wait for further information regarding the device. It is possible to get more details in the coming days as its launch is slated for January 2019.