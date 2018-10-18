Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Everything you need to know: 10 GB RAM, 5G support and more

FHD+ display

Another leak about the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 confirms that the smartphone will have an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080px. As the device is speculated to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, the Mi MIX 3 is likely to offer a Samsung manufactured OLED panel, similar to the one seen on the Xiaomi Mi 8.

Do note that, even the Xiaomi Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2, and the Mi MIX 2S comes with a similar resolution FHD+ display (IPS LCD panel).

Unlock your laptop with the Mi MIX 3

A newly leaked video of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 hints towards a unique feature of the smartphone. According to the video, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 can be used to unlock the Xiaomi Mi Notebook. As of now, there is no information on the fact about this feature available on third party laptops.

First 5G smartphone with 10 GB RAM

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have 10 GB of RAM, which makes the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, the first smartphone with more than 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and teased to offer 5G capability, which is a bit confusing, as the modem on the Snapdragon 845 does not support 5G network. In fact, a few leaks also suggested that the smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which comes with the X50 5G modem.