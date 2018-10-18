Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Everything you need to know: 10 GB RAM, 5G support and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Xiaomi has started to tease the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 on the 25th of October. The company has already confirmed that the Mi MIX 3 will be the first smartphone to launch with 10 GB of RAM with support for 5G network capability.
And now, the company has released a new set of teasers, which confirms some of the other aspects of the smartphone. The latest teaser does iterate that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have a full-screen slider with a front-facing selfie camera. The mechanism will be similar to the Oppo Find X. However, instead of a motor powered slider, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have a different mechanism, which can last longer compared to a motor powered sliding mechanism.
FHD+ display
Another leak about the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 confirms that the smartphone will have an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080px. As the device is speculated to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, the Mi MIX 3 is likely to offer a Samsung manufactured OLED panel, similar to the one seen on the Xiaomi Mi 8.
Do note that, even the Xiaomi Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2, and the Mi MIX 2S comes with a similar resolution FHD+ display (IPS LCD panel).
Unlock your laptop with the Mi MIX 3
A newly leaked video of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 hints towards a unique feature of the smartphone. According to the video, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 can be used to unlock the Xiaomi Mi Notebook. As of now, there is no information on the fact about this feature available on third party laptops.
First 5G smartphone with 10 GB RAM
Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have 10 GB of RAM, which makes the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, the first smartphone with more than 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and teased to offer 5G capability, which is a bit confusing, as the modem on the Snapdragon 845 does not support 5G network. In fact, a few leaks also suggested that the smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which comes with the X50 5G modem.