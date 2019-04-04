ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Redmi Pro 2 leaked renders suggest Snapdragon 855, pop-up camera and more

    Redmi now works as an independent and now it is also planning to add a premium smartphone to its portfolio. All you need to know about the Redmi Pro 2 smartphone.

    By
    |

    Redmi gets separated from Xiaomi and now it is working independently to build flagship smartphones also. In the latest report, it has been suggested that the company is gearing up to launch a new smartphone with Snapdragon 855 processor. According to the render, it will be the upcoming Redmi Pro 2.

    Redmi Pro 2 leaked renders suggest SD 855, pop-up camera and more

     

    The information was surfaced on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The leak renders also suggest that the phone will be launched with a pop-up selfie camera along with a notch-less and hole-less screen. A similar device was also spotted in the hand of Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently.

    According to the leak render the alleged Redmi Pro 2 will arrive with a 48-megapixel camera just like them which is there on Redmi Note 7. Moreover, the leak renders also suggest that the Pro 2 will sport a triple rear camera on the back. If this is going to be true then, Redmi Pro 2 will become Redmi's first phone to have a triple rear camera set up.

    The leak render also indicates that the Redmi Pro 2 smartphone will be launched with an in-display fingerprint scanner, this is also going to be the first smartphone from Redmi to sport in-display sensors. Let's see how soon we are going to see the launch of the most awaited Redmi Pro 2.

    Read More About: redmi redmi pro 2 smartphone news
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue