Redmi to launch a flagship smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC: Confirmed

Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand, Redmi is known for offering budget smartphones with best-in-class specifications, especially under Rs 20,000 price tag. The Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone from the company after the separation of the Redmi brand from Xiaomi and is also the most affordable smartphone with a 48 MP camera.

The Redmi Note 7 is enormously successful in China, and the company is also gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India in the coming days. Considering the amount of success the Redmi Note 7 has received, the company reportedly is all set to make a flagship Redmi smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Inspired by HONOR?

The Xiaomi Mi-series of smartphones does offer a humongous value for money. However, with the Redmi branding, the company will be able to provide similar features at a much lower price. This move seems to be inspired by HONOR's recent success with the entry-level, mid-tier, and flagship smartphones.

Lu Weibing, General manager of Redmi smartphones, has officially confirmed that the company is indeed working on a flagship smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The upcoming flagship smartphone from Redmi is most likely to compete against the HONOR View20.

As of now, there is no additional information on the upcoming flagship Redmi smartphone. Xiaomi is also most likely to launch the Xiaomi Mi 9 in the next few weeks, which will be the first smartphone from the company with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Compared to the Xiaomi Mi series flagship smartphones, the Redmi devices will have some corner cuts to reduce the overall cost of manufacturing.

The flagship Redmi smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is expected to launch after a few weeks of the Xiaomi Mi 9 launch. The upcoming flagship Redmi smartphone is most likely to retail under $400 (Rs 25,000) for the base variant and is expected to offer features similar to the Poco F1, the most affordable smartphone in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.