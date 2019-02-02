Redmi Note 7 will not launch in India on the 12th of February

There are a lot of leaks and reports stating that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will launch in India on the 12th of February 2019. In fact, a leaked press-invite does claim that the Redmi Note 7, the first water-drop notch smartphone from Redmi India will launch on the 12th of February.

Xiaomi India is yet to confirm the launch date of the Redmi Note 7 in India, the first smartphone from Xiaomi with a 48 MP camera. Xiaomi India has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 will, indeed launch in India. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation on the launch date of Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 is already available in China for 999 Yuan or Rs 9,999, which makes it one of the most affordable smartphones with a 48 MP camera. The device has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC powers the device with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage. The company is most likely to launch the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version of the Redmi Note 7 as well.

The Redmi Note 7 has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera. The 48 MP camera can capture 48 MP images in the pro mode and captures 12 MP images in the normal mode.

The smartphone has a premium all-glass design, and the Redmi Note 7 is the first Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a USB type C port. The Redmi Note 7 is fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support via type-C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top. Considering the features and specifications offered by the Redmi Note 7, the device will compete against like the likes of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M20, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, and other mid-tier smartphones priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.