Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch pegged for February 12, 2019 in India

Xiaomi is undoubtedly one of the best brands in the market today when it comes to the affordable segment of smartphones. The year 2019 has just started and the Chinese tech giant has already released two of its budget smartphones for the masses including the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Go Android Go smartphone. The Redmi Note 7 was released earlier this week in China and the company has already teased the launch of this device in India. The device is the first affordable Redmi smartphone that offers a powerful 48MP primary camera lens and packs some impressive set of features and specifications.

Now, some new information reveals the expected release date of the smartphone in the Indian market. The upcoming Redmi Note 7 smartphone is said to make its way to the market on February 12, 2019. It is expected that the device will be available for purchase from the same date itself, however, there is no concrete information available on the pricing of the device. Though, we can expect the smartphone to be priced in the budget segment between Rs 11,000- Rs 13,000 in India.

Xiaomi might host the launch event of the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in New Delhi suggests an official poster released by the company. The poster was first reported by 91Mobiles and it reveals the tagline which the company is using for the release of the device, i.e, "Apna time aayega". This is the same slogan which Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India had used a few weeks back suggesting an imminent launch. Besides, the company is also expected to introduce the rumored Mi Sports Shoes along with the smartphone on February 12, 2019.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications:

The pocket-friendly Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display offering a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a waterdrop notch on top. The 2.5D curved glass is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection on top.

The imaging aspects of the of the device include a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. Up front, there is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The internals includes an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot. The unit is fuelled by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery unit.