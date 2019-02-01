Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera to cost Rs 9,999

Xiaomi India has confirmed that it is going to launch its 48-megapixel camera smartphone soon in India. Last week the company released a teaser which promised market disruption. Now again Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India.

Donovan Sung, global spokesperson & director of product management, Xiaomi has tweeted the image of the smartphone which confirms that the company planning to release the Redmi Note 7 in international markets, probably in early February.

Redmi Note 7 is going to be the first smartphone from the brand after splitting from Xiaomi. Moreover, this is the going to be the first smartphone from the company to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera. It has been expected that the company will launch the smartphone for Rs 9,999 in India.

TheRedmi Note 7 is already launched in the home country priced at CNY 999 (Rs 10,500 approx) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,500), and the 6GB RAM model is launched with CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,500 approx). The smartphone is available in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options in its home country.

Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ LTPS display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 with Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, clubbed with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM variants.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup with the combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. At the front, the smartphone offers a 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. On the connectivity part, it offers USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi. The Redmi Note 7 runs on MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.

