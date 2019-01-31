ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant expected in February

The device will make use of Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood based on 11nm architecture.

    Earlier this year, Xiaomi released its first affordable Redmi smartphone the Redmi Note 7 with 48MP camera sensor in its hometown China. It is expected that the company will launch its highly anticipated Redmi Note 7 for the global markets soon. Xiaomi is also working on a variant of the device and has confirmed the reports about the same. The device which is under development is the Redmi Note 7 Pro and it is expected that the device will be released in February after the Spring Festival.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant expected in February

     

    As per a report from GSMArena, the upcoming budget Redmi Note 7 Pro has been spotted online. Redmi CEO, Lu Weibing, has asked from his subscribers online that what they expect from Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. Later, Lei Jun had reposted a request of one of the users which said: "Omit the 3/32 GB version, go straight for 6/64 GB or 6/128 GB". This suggests that the company might be working on a new variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone.

    Coming to the rumors, the upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro is going to hit the shelves next month in China. The device will make use of Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood based on 11nm architecture. This is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 660 chipset used on the standard Redmi Note 7 smartphone. The Snapdragon 675 chipset on the Redmi Note 7 will be clubbed with Adreno 612 GPU to render the graphics.

    The leaks also suggest the pricing of the smartphone. According to MSP, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to carry a price tag of RMB 1,499 (Rs 15,888 approx). Currently, there is no specific timeline for the device to release in India, however, we can expect the launch of Redmi Note 7 standard variant soon in India.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
