Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 global launch could be imminent, hints teaser

It is already known that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be launched in India and other global markets soon. The company has been teasing the launch of this smartphone in the markets outside of China. Now, the company has shared another teaser hinting at the global launch of this smartphone. The taser has been shared by Donovan Sung, the global spokesperson at Xiaomi via Twitter.

Going by this latest photo, it is believed that the smartphone with a 48MP rear camera sensor is nearing its global launch. The photo show a stage with a screen reading 'Redmi Note 7. Stay Tuned'. This hints that the company is gearing up to launch the global variant of the smartphone. Recently, the Xiaomi India Head, Manu Kumar Jain teased the launch of this smartphone in the country. It was also stated that India will be the first global market to get this smartphone.

Expected price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was launched in China in three storage variants. The base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000). The mid-variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at 1199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000). And, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000). Though the pricing of this Xiaomi smartphone in India is yet to be revealed, we can expect it to be similar to the Chinese pricing.

Redmi Note 7 48MP camera

The major highlight of this smartphone is the presence of a 48MP primary camera sensor at its rear. The other interesting aspects include a 2.5D curved glass protection at the front and rear, a 4000mAh battery and a tall display. Basically, this camera uses a Samung ISOCELL GM1 sensor with Tetracell technology. It merges four pixels into one super pixel to deliver 48MP images. You can get to know more about this camera sensor from here.

However, it is the first smartphone from the brand to arrive with a 48MP camera sensor. There are claims that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will also arrive with a similar camera but we are yet to know when it will be announced officially.