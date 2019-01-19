Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go likely coming soon to India

Xiaomi recently made some interesting announcements. The company announced the Redmi brand as a separate entity. In addition to this, it also launched the first smartphone under this brand - the Redmi Note 7 featuring a whopping 48MP camera at its rear. This device is already available on sale in China and is expected to be launched in the global markets soon.

A recent report by MySmartPrice claims that the Indian launch of this smartphone will happen soon. The report citing a trusted source confirms that a slew of Xiaomi smartphones - the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go will be launched in India in the first quarter of this year.

Notably, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to be an upgraded variant of the Redmi Note 7. It is also expected to arrive with a similar 48MP primary rear camera sensor as the recent offering. There are claims that this device will be announced in China next month. Besides this, we have already come across reports regarding a budget smartphone - the Xiaomi Redmi Go. This is believed to be the first Android Go smartphone to be launched by the company.

Given that the company has been consistent in launching the Redmi lineup of smartphones in India, we can expect these upcoming models to be launched within a few weeks of their announcement.

Expected pricing in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was launched in three storage configurations - 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB. These variants of the Redmi Note 7 is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000), 1199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000) and 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000) respectively. We can expect the Redmi Go and Redmi Note 7 Pro to also be launched in the country with affordable pricing.

Going by the recent reports, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to be unveiled early next month in two variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is likely to be priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,000). So, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. Talking about the Redmi Go, this smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs. 5,000.