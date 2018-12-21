Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Go gets certified; could the company’s first Android Go smartphone

After launching two smartphones in the Android One program, Xiaomi appears to be all set to embrace the Android Go programme now. There are reports that the company is all set to launch a new smartphone running Android 9 Pie (Go Edition). The report suggests that the device carries the model number M1903C3GG and has been allegedly certified in Russia, the US and Singapore.

It is speculated to be dubbed Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone from the company. Notably, the Android Go initiative offers an optimized user experience even on low-end smartphones. So, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone appears to be an affordable one belonging to the Redmi lineup.

Xiaomi Redmi Go details leak

As per a report by Nashville Chatter, the alleged Android Go smartphone from Xiaomi with the model number M1903C3GG has got certified by FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia. However, the name of the Android Go phone was not revealed by both these certification sources. It is the Singapore's IMDA certification database that certified a phone with the same number along with the Redmi Go moniker.

Going by the details revealed by the FCC certification, the alleged Xiaomi phone reveals that it might arrive with dual SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. It is believed to measure 141 x 150 x 71 mm dimensions and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is likely to arrive with Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) hinting at 1GB RAM.

Android Pie (Go Edition) is a lightweight version of the mobile OS. It is designed to operate on devices with low-end hardware. This version of the OS is to make smartphones accessible to a wider group of people and optimize the features to work on lower-end devices. By saying low-end hardware, these phones were designed to feature 1GB or less RAM and still run Android OS, Google Play Store and Google apps.

As the Xiaomi Redmi Go has been certified, the device could be launched sometime in the coming months. It is likely to be priced under Rs. 10,000 given that it is an entry-level smartphone.