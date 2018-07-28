Google Go, Maps Go, and YouTube Go apps receives new update

On July 26 Google announced an extensive network of Wi-Fi hotspots across the African country of Nigeria, as a part of its Google Station project. During the event search giant also revealed updates for upcoming Google Go, Google Maps Go, and YouTube Go apps. Google has also revealed the statistics for its digital skills programme.

Google Go

During its Google for Nigeria event, the search giant revealed the rollout of webpage dictation on its Google Go app for those smartphones which come with low RAM and onboard storage. This feature will enable the app to read web pages out loud and highlight each word for readers to follow. This feature will be available for billions of pages in 28 different languages. The role out is expected to hit the regions in the upcoming weeks.

Google Maps Go

As we Google Maps Go doesn't come with real-time navigation capabilities, which is the biggest drawback of the app. But, with the latest announcements, Google has made it possible to track real-time navigation on the Android Go ecosystem in the form of the Navigation for Google Maps Go app.

The Navigation for Google Maps Go app will serve as a companion app to Google Maps Go.

This can be accessed when a user taps on the Navigation button after searching the direction of a particular location. Earlier this was not the scenario, for navigation the Maps GO use to redirect users to the Google Maps app.

YouTube Go

Smartphones running Android Oreo (Go edition), with YouTube Go will receive a new video file extension in the form of .yt. This format of the videos will make the offline videos available in the phone's default Gallery app. Moreover, users can share the videos via various apps and also delete them in one go. Do note that the shared the videos will only be playable in the YouTube Go app.

Google Search

Google Search for Nigeria is getting more specific to identify health issues by entering into symptoms. Moreover, the job search will be expanded to over 32 countries in Africa.

Along with the updates, Google also announced that it had trained over 2.5 million Africans to date as part of its digital skills programme, and soon it will Hit 10 million marks. Google has also given certification to more than 9,000 developers from the continent.

As a feature of its Launchpad Accelerator Africa, twelve new businesses have officially graduated and have made 132 employment with a sum of $7 million (approx Rs. 48.1 crores) in subsidizing.