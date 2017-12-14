Google Maps Go is now available for download from the Play Store

Just last week Google, at an event in New Delhi announced the launch of Android Oreo (Go edition) in India. For those unaware, Android Go is a lighter version of the Oreo which has been further developed to optimize the latest release of Android to run smoothly on entry-level devices. Besides devices with 512MB to 1GB of RAM will be able to run the OS.

Having said that, Google has also introduced series of lightweight apps (Gmail, Assistant, Files Go, and Maps) that will slowly become available for such devices. Up until now only Files Go file manager was available as a separate download via Google Play Store.

However, that is changing now. Google Maps Go app has also been put up for download in the Google Play Store. According to Google, similar lightweight Go variants of Google Assistant and Gmail are on the way.

Talking about the new Google Maps Go app, as per the listing it will be available exclusively for Android phones running Android 4.1 or higher. It will be devices with a RAM capacity of 1GB or lower. Maps Go will be accessible from the Play Store on low-RAM phones.

As it is basically a lighter version of the Google Maps app it has been specifically designed to run smoothly on devices with limited memory. Also, the app is expected to work smoothly on unreliable networks to offer features as the main app like the location, real-time traffic updates, directions, and other information. Users can also search and find information about millions of places, such as phone numbers and addresses.

Google Maps Go is available in more than 70 languages and features comprehensive, accurate maps in 200 countries and territories, as well as detailed business info for more than 100 million places. Users can also transit information for nearly 7,000 agencies, more than 3.8 million stations, and 20,000 towns/cities.

Meanwhile, at the Google for India event earlier, Google VP of Engineering Shashidhar Thakur had stated that the prime aim of developing Google Go was to help new smartphone users "come on the Internet", and at the same time help them access the Web easily. Thus Android Oreo (Go edition) has been launched with a clear focus on the Indian market to basically help many more users experience Android easily on affordable hardware.

