You can now download YouTube Go app from Google Play Store

Google is known to come up with new initiatives and features to enhance the video streaming or watching experience of YouTube users. Keeping in mind the slow internet issues people face in India, Google had launched a lightweight version of its YouTube app for mobile devices.

The YouTube Go Beta version was available in the Google Play Store from April this year. Now, the company has outed the final version of the app in the Play Store. However, it seems the app is not available in every region. Well, it is not surprising since YouTube Go is for select countries where most people don't have the access to fast internet.

Notably, Google made the YouTube Go app compatible with devices running Android 4.1 Jellybean and newer. As of now, users in India and Indonesia can download the YouTube Go from the Play Store.

However, when we tried to install the YouTube Go from Play Store, it showed that the app is still in development. Presumably, the app is being rolled out in phases. The app is expected to make its way to many more countries in the coming weeks.

Sized at just 9.4MB, YouTube Go share some common features with YouTube. It lets users discover popular videos in different categories including songs, movies, TV shows, comedy, cooking etc. Users can also control their data and storage.

This new app also allows people to preview videos before downloading or watching them, and choose how many MBs they use on videos. YouTube Go also lets users download videos and store them on their phone's memory or SD card so they can watch them later even with slow or no internet connection.

What's more interesting is that YouTube Go users can share videos with friends instantly. The video transfer doesn't require any data.