YouTube 12.45 for iOS brings fix for the battery issues on iPhone

Google has pushed out a new update to the iOS version of the YouTube app. Carrying the build number 12.45, the update brings the fix for the frustrating battery issues that iPhone users have been experiencing lately.

It is quite interesting to see that apart from bringing the fix "for an issue with battery usage", the latest update doesn't include anything else. This means Google has released this update after noticing the complaints from the affected users on Apple Community. For those who are not aware, many iPhone users have complained of battery drainage issues caused by YouTube surfing.

Instead of watching videos on YouTube, they started looking for alternatives. However, the options for iOS users are pretty limited after a number of third-party YouTube clients for the iPhone were removed from the App Store recently. So iOS users had no choice but to opt for the browser version of YouTube.

The browser version doesn't offer all the features the YouTube app does. The most important one being lack of HD support for videos.

Well, the decision of Google to the update the iOS version of YouTube app is surely a welcoming one. That being said, the search engine giant has a long way to go before all of its apps are perfectly optimized for iOS.

Not just YouTube, the widely popular email app Gmail, doesn't come with full support for iPhone X. It shows a Black bar at the top and bottom, rather than adapting to the new UI used on the 10th anniversary model of iPhones. So we are waiting for Google to fix this issue with an update soon.