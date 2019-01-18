Redmi Note 7 Pro will launch on Chinese new year: Expected to cost Rs 15,000

Xiaomi awestruck everyone by launching a smartphone with 48 MP camera for just 999 Yuan (Rs 10,000). And now, the company is all set to launch the premium iteration of the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7 Pro in February, which will be the first smartphone from the company with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, again with a 48 MP primary camera.

According to a post on Weibo, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be launched in China in the Chinese New Year (Tuesday, 5 February), and the base variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage is expected to cost 1499 Yuan (Rs 15,000). The Redmi Note 7 Pro is also expected to launch in India in the later part of the year, and expected to cost Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000.

The Redmi Note 7 came with a 48 MP Samsung sensor (Samsung ISOCELL GM1), whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 48 MP Sony sensor, to be precise, the Sony IMX586. The latter is a much powerful camera sensor, which can offer better image and video capability compared to the one found on the Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD grade screen with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with FHD+ resolution (1080x2340 pixels). The display supports 84 percent NTSC color gamut and offers 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of 450 nits.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is the first chipset from the company to utilize the 11nm manufacturing process. The SoC comes with Adreno 612 GPU and also supports UHD (4K) video recording capability.

The device will have a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the is most likely to feature a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

Like most of the Redmi Note smartphones, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 via USB type C with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie and MIUI 11 in the future.