Redmi Note 7 Pro leak: Comes with Snapdragon 675 SoC with Sony IMX 586 48 MP camera

As of now, the Redmi Note 7 is the most affordable smartphone with a whopping 48 MP primary camera sensor. At the launch of the Redmi Note 7, the company did confirm the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, a beefed-up version of the Redmi Note 7 with a similar design and improved specs sheet.

According to the latest report, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for purchase by the end of February 2019. And now, a post on Weibo has revealed some of the possible specifications of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which makes it the most powered Redmi smartphone to date.

Snapdragon 675 SoC will power Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be the first Redmi (and Xiaomi) smartphone to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with the 11nm manufacturing process. The Snapdragon 675 offers improved CPU performance over the Snapdragon 710, albeit, with a less powerful GPU. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is the only chipset from Qualcomm based on the 11nm manufacturing process.

Just like the standard Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be equipped with a 48 MP primary camera sensor. The Redmi Note 7 uses Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor, whereas the Pro uses the Sony IMX 586 sensor, which is capable of capturing 48 MP still images (Honor View20 uses the same sensor).

Just like the standard Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will offer a premium all-glass design with a water-drop notch. A 4000 mAh will fuel the device with support for Quick Charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone will run on MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo with promised Android 9 Pie update in the future.

Lastly, coming to the pricing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to cost 1399 Yuan (Rs 14,000) for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.