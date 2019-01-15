ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Redmi 7 teased to be priced around Rs. 8,500

Xiaomi Redmi 7 could be the next budget smartphone from the company.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Recently, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in China. As of now, there is no word regarding when this smartphone could be launched in the global markets. When it comes to the other devices in the Redmi 7 lineup, we know that we are months away from the unveiling of these phones. However, the company's CEO has teased the pricing of the upcoming smartphone.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 teased to be priced around Rs. 8,500

     

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 price teased

    As per a Weibo post shared by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the Redmi 7 is likely to be priced between 700 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,300) and 800 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,400). While he has revealed what could be the possible pricing of the Redmi 7, there is no word regarding the alleged pricing of the Redmi 7A and Redmi 7 Pro smartphones as yet.

    We can expect to come across teasers and further details regarding upcoming Xiaomi smartphones in the Redmi 7 series in the coming months. Going by the launch pattern followed by the company, we can expect these devices to be unveiled only in the middle of this year.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48MP camera

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was unveiled in the last week. This highlight of this smartphone is the presence of a whopping 48MP rear camera. Soon after the launch of this smartphone, the company was speculated to be working on another flagship model in the Redmi series. It is likely to be dubbed Redmi Note 7 Pro and arrive soon after the Spring Festival in China. This smartphone is believed to have a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor instead of the 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor.

    Though the pricing of this smartphone is yet to be revealed, we can expect it to also be an affordable offering. Notably, Xiaomi is known for launching feature-rich smartphones at reasonable price points. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in three variants 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB. These variants of the Redmi Note 7 is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000), 1199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000) and 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000) respectively.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 13:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue