Xiaomi Redmi 7 teased to be priced around Rs. 8,500

Recently, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in China. As of now, there is no word regarding when this smartphone could be launched in the global markets. When it comes to the other devices in the Redmi 7 lineup, we know that we are months away from the unveiling of these phones. However, the company's CEO has teased the pricing of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 price teased

As per a Weibo post shared by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the Redmi 7 is likely to be priced between 700 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,300) and 800 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,400). While he has revealed what could be the possible pricing of the Redmi 7, there is no word regarding the alleged pricing of the Redmi 7A and Redmi 7 Pro smartphones as yet.

We can expect to come across teasers and further details regarding upcoming Xiaomi smartphones in the Redmi 7 series in the coming months. Going by the launch pattern followed by the company, we can expect these devices to be unveiled only in the middle of this year.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48MP camera

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was unveiled in the last week. This highlight of this smartphone is the presence of a whopping 48MP rear camera. Soon after the launch of this smartphone, the company was speculated to be working on another flagship model in the Redmi series. It is likely to be dubbed Redmi Note 7 Pro and arrive soon after the Spring Festival in China. This smartphone is believed to have a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor instead of the 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor.

Though the pricing of this smartphone is yet to be revealed, we can expect it to also be an affordable offering. Notably, Xiaomi is known for launching feature-rich smartphones at reasonable price points. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in three variants 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB. These variants of the Redmi Note 7 is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000), 1199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000) and 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000) respectively.