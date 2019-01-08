Xiaomi Redmi X to be 48MP camera smartphone, suggests online listing

Back in December 2018, Bin Lin, the Xiaomi President teased that the company will launch a new smartphone featuring a whopping 48MP camera smartphone. The launch was slated to happen sometime this month. Following the same, a confirmation from the company suggested that the device will be announced on January 10 at an event in China. It will be the first phone to be launched under the Redmi brand, which is not a separate entity.

Following the official confirmation, several details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone emerged online. We have come across reports showing the official poster, hands-on video and renders of the smartphone.

Now, the upcoming Redmi smartphone has been listed online by a popular Chinese online retailer JD.com. Going by the listing, this smartphone is alleged to be called the Redmi X. It is also seen that the device will be priced at 9,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,00,000) but this is a standard practice followed by the retail for any unannounced smartphone. Also, we have come across reports that the 48MP camera smartphone could be called Redmi Pro 2 or Redmi 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi 48MP phone rumors

Besides the online listing, a hands-on video of the smartphone was shared by the official Xiaomi account. This makes us believe that it is an authentic one. The phone in the video appears to be similar to that we saw in the images on TENAA. The video shows a stomp test, which shows its durability. Even after people stomping on the device, stamping it and walking over it, it appears to be durable.

In addition to this, we came across a leaked official poster showing that the alleged Redmi X could be made of glass while the previous offerings in the Redmi lineup feature plastic or aluminum. It is possible that the company is using a blend of materials to ensure that the device is durable. The leaked renders and poster hints that there could be four color variants with gradient options.

The leaked images show that the smartphone might feature a dual camera module at its rear and a teardrop notch at the front. Given that the launch is all set to happen on January 10, we can get to know further details soon.