Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed images of Redmi's 48MP camera smartphone

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun posted fresh images of upcoming 48MP camera smartphone on Weibo. All you need to know.

    Redmi the separated brand from Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone with 48 MP camera on January 10. According to new rumors, the company is going to launch the 48 MP camera phone as Redmi X. Lei Jun Xiaomi's CEO has also shared fresh images of the device to reveal the rear design of the most speculated smartphone.

    Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed images of Redmi's 48MP camera smartphone

     

    According to Jun, the below images are not render this is the original picture of the upcoming smartphone from Redmi. Looking at the images we can say that the phone sports a 2.5D glass on the front and rear sides. Jun posted the images on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The smartphone will come in Black and two color gradient variants.

    The alleged Redmi X features a vertically placed dual camera setup with a 48-Megapixel primary camera sensor along with an LED flash. The high-end camera on the phone is meant for topnotch photography, even in low light conditions.

    Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed images of Redmi's 48MP camera smartphone

    Apart from the camera the rear panel also house a fingerprint scanner on the back. A USB Type-C port is expected between the speaker grills. According to previous reports, the smartphone will sport a 6.3-inch display along with a water notch display.

    Under the hood, Redmi smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (600 or 700 series chipset) clubbed with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

     

    Redmi has also released an official video of the smartphone to tease the durability of the glass body and screen of the phone. The video showed that the glass chassis of the phone remain unharmed even when it was stamped on it.

    Earlier, there was leaked poster of the smartphone spotted on Weibo. The images show that the smartphone will arrive in two gradient color options such as purple-pink and blue-violet in addition to the black color option.

    Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
