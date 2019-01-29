Mystery behind Redmi Note 7's 48 MP camera: Mythbuster

Xiaomi India has officially confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in India via Twitter. The Redmi Note 7 will be an important smartphone from the company, as it is the first device from the brand with a whopping 48 MP camera. Here is the in-depth analysis of the 48 MP camera on the upcoming Redmi Note 7.

48 MP camera sensor tech-specs

The Redmi Note 7 uses Samsung ISOCELL GM1 48 MP sensor with a 0.8-micrometer (μm) pixel size with an f/1.8 aperture. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which supports up to 25 MP primary camera.

Thought the Redmi Note 7 has a 48 MP sensor, the ISP (Image signal processor) is not capable of processing a 48 MP image.

How does the 48 MP camera on the Redmi Note 7 work?

The Samsung ISOCELL GM1 uses Tetracell technology, which smartly combines/merges four pixels to create one super-pixel with 1.6 micrometers (μm) pixel size with the final image size of 12 MP.

Having 1.6 micrometers (μm) pixel size helps the smartphone to capture more details in the image even in the low-light conditions. Ex: the Poco F1 has a 12 MP sensor with a 1.4 micrometers (μm) pixel size. Compared to a standard 12 MP sensor, the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 48 MP sensor will be able to capture more dynamic range and details.

There is no doubt in the fact that the Redmi Note 7 having a 48 MP camera sensor. However, as mentioned before, the Redmi Note 7 can only reproduce images with a maximum resolution of 12 MP due to sensor and hardware limitations.

Is there any smartphone with can capture 48 MP image?

As of now, the Honor View20 is the only smartphone, which is capable of capturing 48 MP image in the Pro mode. Do note that the Honor View20 uses the Sony IMX 586 sensor, which natively supports 48 image capture, and the flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC powers the device.