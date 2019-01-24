ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Redmi Note 7 India launch confirmed with a cryptic message

Redmi Note 7 comes with a 48 MP primary camera

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi India has started to tease the launch of the much anticipated Redmi Note 7 in India. The company has tweeted a new cryptic message in Hinglish, hinting towards the imminent launch of the Redmi Note 7 smartphone with a 48 MP primary camera.

    Redmi Note 7 India launch confirmed with a cryptic message

     

    The Tweet says,

    Apna time aayega (Our time will come)
    #48MP Laayega (Will bring the #48MP)
    Sab ka sar gumayega (Make everyone turn their head)
    Industry pe chhayega ( That the phone will rule the market)
    Apna time aayega (Our time will come)

    The tweet has an inverse picture of Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director along with CEO Lei Jun with the Redmi Note 7.

    Redmi Note 7 specifications

    The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 3/4 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32/64 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone has a premium all-glass design with color changing back panels and a rear-facing camera. The Redmi Note 7 is also the first smartphone from the company with a water-drop notch with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 1500:1 contrast ratio with a peak brightness of 450 nits.

     

    The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    The Redmi Note 7 is fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick charge 4.0 via USB type C with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The mobile phone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

    The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 retails for 999 Yuan in China (Rs 10,000), and the same is expected to launch in India for Rs 11,000 or Rs 12,000.

    Read More About: redmi note 7 xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue