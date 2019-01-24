Redmi Note 7 India launch confirmed with a cryptic message

Xiaomi India has started to tease the launch of the much anticipated Redmi Note 7 in India. The company has tweeted a new cryptic message in Hinglish, hinting towards the imminent launch of the Redmi Note 7 smartphone with a 48 MP primary camera.

The Tweet says,

Apna time aayega (Our time will come)

#48MP Laayega (Will bring the #48MP)

Sab ka sar gumayega (Make everyone turn their head)

Industry pe chhayega ( That the phone will rule the market)

Apna time aayega (Our time will come)

The tweet has an inverse picture of Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director along with CEO Lei Jun with the Redmi Note 7.

ɐƃǝʎɐɐ ǝɯᴉʇ ɐud∀

ɐƃǝʎɐɥɥɔ ǝd ʎɹʇsnpuI

ɐƃǝʎɐɯnɥƃ ɹɐs ɐʞ qɐS

ɐƃǝʎɐɐ˥ #ԀW8ᔭ

ɐƃǝʎɐɐ ǝɯᴉʇ ɐud∀ pic.twitter.com/4CcoWosp25 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 24, 2019

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 3/4 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32/64 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a premium all-glass design with color changing back panels and a rear-facing camera. The Redmi Note 7 is also the first smartphone from the company with a water-drop notch with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 1500:1 contrast ratio with a peak brightness of 450 nits.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The Redmi Note 7 is fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick charge 4.0 via USB type C with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The mobile phone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 retails for 999 Yuan in China (Rs 10,000), and the same is expected to launch in India for Rs 11,000 or Rs 12,000.