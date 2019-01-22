Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 durability test videos will leave you surprised

After being separated from Xiaomi, the Redmi brand launched its first smartphone - the Redmi Note 7 in China earlier this year. The device is selling like hot cakes in the country and is awaiting its global launch. While there are claims that this device will be launched in India this quarter itself, its durability has been highlighted by a slew of videos.

Well, durability has been a key aspect of this phone and was teased even before its announcement. Prior to its launch, the company shared a video footage showing employees stomping on it several times. And, the smartphone survived it sans any visible damage. Now, two more durability tests have been carried out on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 showing its capability to withstand the same.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 durability tests

In the first video as seen above, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing is seen throwing the device down a staircase, in a garbage can sealed off with tape. It is seen being thrashed and tossed in the bin but scrapes through the entire ordeal free from damage.

The second video given below shows a user who decides to duct tape the Redmi Note 7 with wheels to convert it into stakes. The wheels tend to lose the grip forcing him to stop. On inspecting the device, it looks completely free from any marks or damage. Though we have these videos here, we cannot consider these videos to be 100% authentic and do not recommend trying the same.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications

When it comes to the specifications of the Xiaomi smartphone, it is touted to be durable as it sports a phantom grade double-sided Corning Gorilla Glass 5 build. Undoubtedly, this smartphone can withstand scratches without any visible marks.

The other highlight of this smartphone is its whopping 48MP primary sensor in its dual camera module, a capacious 4000mAh battery and a waterdrop notch display. Also, the device comes with support for Quick Charge 4 fast charging support touted to render up to 251 hours of standby time and 23 hours of talk time. Besides all these aspects, it also comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.