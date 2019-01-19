ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get Super Night Scene Camera feature

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 camera to get an improvement soon.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Earlier this month, the Redmi Note 7 was announced in China. Notably, this is the first smartphone to be launched under the standalone Redmi brand. It carries many highlights such as a waterdrop notch display, a USB Type-C port, an all-new design and more that we have not seen before on Redmi phones.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get Super Night Scene Camera feature

     

    The USP of this smartphone is its whopping 48MP primary rear camera with an ISOCELL Samsung GM1 sensor. Talking about the camera, the primary sensor has an aperture of f/1.8 and a huge 1/2″ sensor size. It is also coupled with a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

    In terms of performance, this camera sensor uses super-resolution techniques in daylight to render an output of 48MP photos with 0.8μm pixels. But in low light conditions, it uses 4-in-1 pixel binning technique with1.6μm pixels. This way, the overall resolution of the photos is only 12MP.

    Redmi Note 7 to get Super Night Scene feature

    Now, the official Xiaomi MIUI Weibo page confirms that the newly launched smartphone will get the Super Night Scene feature sometime soon. Notably, this feature was seen on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. It results in brighter and more saturated photos even in the low light conditions. Previously, while launching the Redmi Note 7, the company did confirm that this feature will be rolled out to the phone. Now, the same has been confirmed and it is said that a future update will bring it.

    On receiving the Super Night Scene feature, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will become an exceptional choice for its impressive camera performance at an affordable price point. It is worth noting that the company is also prepping another smartphone - the Redmi Note 7 Pro that is expected to arrive with further improvements in terms of hardware and features. However, we need to wait for more details regarding this upcoming smartphone. Recently, we came across the leaked pricing of this device as well but there is no word regarding its official launch date.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 21:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue