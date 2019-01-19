Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get Super Night Scene Camera feature

Earlier this month, the Redmi Note 7 was announced in China. Notably, this is the first smartphone to be launched under the standalone Redmi brand. It carries many highlights such as a waterdrop notch display, a USB Type-C port, an all-new design and more that we have not seen before on Redmi phones.

The USP of this smartphone is its whopping 48MP primary rear camera with an ISOCELL Samsung GM1 sensor. Talking about the camera, the primary sensor has an aperture of f/1.8 and a huge 1/2″ sensor size. It is also coupled with a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of performance, this camera sensor uses super-resolution techniques in daylight to render an output of 48MP photos with 0.8μm pixels. But in low light conditions, it uses 4-in-1 pixel binning technique with1.6μm pixels. This way, the overall resolution of the photos is only 12MP.

Redmi Note 7 to get Super Night Scene feature

Now, the official Xiaomi MIUI Weibo page confirms that the newly launched smartphone will get the Super Night Scene feature sometime soon. Notably, this feature was seen on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. It results in brighter and more saturated photos even in the low light conditions. Previously, while launching the Redmi Note 7, the company did confirm that this feature will be rolled out to the phone. Now, the same has been confirmed and it is said that a future update will bring it.

On receiving the Super Night Scene feature, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will become an exceptional choice for its impressive camera performance at an affordable price point. It is worth noting that the company is also prepping another smartphone - the Redmi Note 7 Pro that is expected to arrive with further improvements in terms of hardware and features. However, we need to wait for more details regarding this upcoming smartphone. Recently, we came across the leaked pricing of this device as well but there is no word regarding its official launch date.