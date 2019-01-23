ENGLISH

No, Redmi Note 7 is not available on mi.com for Rs 14,999: Don't fall for fake news

Redmi Note 7 is the first Redmi smartphone with a 48 MP camera

    There have been rumors and speculations about the launch of the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones in India in the coming weeks. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation on the launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India what so ever. A new leaked (fake) screenshot of the Xiaomi India official website claims that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is already available in India for Rs 14,999.

    No, Redmi Note 7 is not available on mi.com for Rs 14,999

     

    The fake image is flying around the internet, which is most likely to be originated from an unknown Telegram Group, claims Ishan Agarwal. According to Ishan Agarwal, the leaked image is a fake one, and he has not been associated with the leak in any manner.

    Redmi Note 7 specifications

    The Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro are the first set of smartphones from the company after the separation of Redmi brand from Xiaomi. The Redmi smartphones offer best-in-class specifications, especially for a smartphone priced under Rs 10,000 (999 Yuan).

    The smartphone comes with a water-drop notch display, which makes it the first smartphone from the company (Redmi) to offer 90%+ screen to body ratio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC powers the smartphone with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage.

    The device has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with support for 4K video recording capability. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

     

    This is also one of the first Redmi smartphones with a USB type C port with support for Quick Charging (4000 mAh battery) with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is expected to receive Android 9 Pie update in the next few weeks.

    Thursday, January 24, 2019, 0:03 [IST]
