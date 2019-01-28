Xiaomi might release Redmi Note 7 128GB storage variant this week

Xiaomi has released its latest affordable smartphone the Redmi Note 7 earlier this month in China. The Redmi Note 7 is the first Redmi smartphone that offers a 48MP camera setup to capture images. The device comes in three RAM and two storage options including 3/4/6GB RAM and 32/64GB storage options. Now, the company is expected to introduce another new storage variant of its recently launched budget smartphone.

Wang Teng, Xiaomi's Product Director, has revealed that there is some good news in store for the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in China. The information was shared by him via his Weibo account. Considering that Lin Bin, Xiaomi CEO, had earlier ran a poll in order to know which Redmi Note 7 variant would be more popular, we can expect that the company might be working on the new variants of the smartphone.

The poll conducted by Teng consisted of different Redmi Note 7 variants such as the 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant, and 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant. Interestingly, the poll also has the 4GB RAM+ 128GB variant and a 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. This could be a possibility that the next variants which we might see will be the the 4GB RAM+ 128GB variant and a 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage option.

To recall, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection on top which is hardly seen in the affordable segment.

The smartphone uses a mi-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset which is clubbed with Adreno 512 GPU to render the graphics. As mentioned earlier, the device comes with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options which you can further expand to 256GB via external microSD card