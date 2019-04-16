New Redmi phone with Snapdragon 730 and pop-up selfie camera leaks online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi is allegedly prepping a device with the newly launched SD 730 SoC.

Redmi has already announced a slew of smartphones including Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7 and Redmi Go. Now, the company is rumored to be working on a flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Lately, we have been coming across several reports regarding this upcoming smartphone shedding light on its features.

Now, fresh speculations suggest that there is another Redmi smartphone with the newly launched Snapdragon 730 SoC in the pipeline. Recently, Samsung launched the Galaxy A80 with a rotating triple camera module at its rear. This one is the first smartphone in the world to feature the Snapdragon 730 SoC based on the 8nm process.

Redmi phone with Snapdragon 730 SoC

Those at Slashleaks have spotted a few leaked images on Weibo revealing key details about a Redmi phone in the making. It shows that the device will arrive with a 4000mAh battery. It is said to be an upper mid-range smartphone with support for rapid charging. For imaging, it is believed to feature triple cameras at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a third 13MP sensor. If this turns out to be true, then it will have the same camera module as the Mi 9 SE.

One of the leaked images shows the phone clad in a protective case. It confirms the presence of a pop-up selfie camera and a 3.5mm audio jack. This hints that there will be a notchless display. Earlier this week, we came across a leaked image alleged to be that of the Redmi 855 flagship smartphone showing the presence of a 3.5mm jack and a pop-up selfie camera at its top edge. But both the phones shown in these leaks are said to be different.

Is it the Redmi Y3?

Besides the flagship smartphone, Redmi is also working on the next-generation selfie-centric smartphone - Redmi Y3/Redmi S3. This smartphone is slated to be announced on April 24 in India with a 32MP selfie camera and a long-lasting battery life. So, it remains to be seen if the unknown Redmi phone with the Snapdragon 730 SoC is the Redmi Y3.