Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to feature a dot notch display with 32 MP Samsung camera News oi-Vivek Redmi Y3 will run on MIUI 10

Xiaomi India is all set to launch yet another selfie-centric smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 in India. Manu Kumar Jain, MD, Xiaomi India has been teasing the different parameters of the smartphone, and now, a new leak suggests that the Redmi Y3 will feature a Dot Notch display, similar to the Redmi Note 7.

The Redmi Y3 will be the third Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a dot notch display, which is similar to the Infinity-U display from Samsung. According to Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi Y3 will feature a 32 MP selfie camera, inside the dot notch display, which is the Samsung 32MP S5KGD1 Mobile Image Sensor.

The rumours about Redmi Y3 Front Camera are correct. I can confirm that it will have the Samsung's 32MP S5KGD1 Mobile Image Sensor. So yeah, that's why all the focus on Selfies this time as well! 😀 #Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiY3 #YYY pic.twitter.com/3fVCJ5DPCZ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 14, 2019

Redmi Y3 specifications

Considering the features and specifications of the Redmi Y2, which was launched in India in 2018, the Redmi Y3 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. As of now, there is no information on the processor, RAM, or ROM. However, considering the competition, the device is most likely to offer at least 3 GB of RAM with 32 GB of storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Redmi Y3 is also expected to feature a dual camera setup, similar to the Redmi Note 7 with a 12 MP + 2 MP solution. The smartphone is expected to offer features like Night Mode and Pro mode to improve the overall camera capability of the smartphone. The device might feature a 4000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

For sure, the phone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top, and the pricing for the base variant is expected to stay within Rs 10,000 mark. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the Redmi Y3.