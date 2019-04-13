ENGLISH

    Redmi Y3 battery capacity teased by company

    Redmi Y3 might be launched in India soon.

    Lately, we have been coming across reports regarding the next-generation Y series smartphone to be launched under the Redmi brand. While it is yet to be launched in China, there are speculations regarding its India launch. If the company is to follow the previous years' launch pattern, we can expect this device to be launched in China with the moniker Redmi S3.

    Earlier this week, Redmi India took to Twitter teasing that its Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has got his hands on an upcoming Redmi smartphone. Though the name of the smartphone was not revealed, the hashtag YYY suggested that it could be a teaser for the Redmi Y3.

    The device is speculated to arrive with 32MP selfie camera. And, this teaser from the company suggests that it could be launched soon in India with a 32MP selfie camera. According to a tweet by the executive, the 32MP selfie camera might have the emofies feature. From its name, we can expect it to convert facial expressions into emojis.

    Now, the company has once again taken to Twitter to tease the battery capacity of the smartphone. The latest teaser reads, "You never run out of juice. Y should your phone? #YYY". This teases that the smartphone might arrive with a long-lasting battery. Though the details regarding the battery of this device are scarce, we can expect it to be powered by a 4000mAh or higher battery.

    Recently, this smartphone was spotted on the Wi-Fi certification database revealing that it will boot Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10. The certification listing further tipped at the presence of 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support. Given that it could be the sequel to the Redmi Y2 launched last year, we can expect it to feature a waterdrop notch and employ a powerful Snapdragon SoC while its predecessor uses the Snapdragon 625 SoC.

     

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
