Android 9 Pie officially unveiled: Features, Supported devices and more

Essential PH-1 is the first non-google smartphone to official support Android 9 Pie

    Android 9 Pie is now the official and the latest version of the Android OS, which is already available for 5 smartphones. In terms of overall features and UI elements, the Android 9 Pie has a major change and with this OS version, Android might be able to tackle the fragmentation issue with the help of Project Treble.

    Android 9 Pie Supported devices

    • Google Pixel 2
    • Google Pixel 2 XL
    • Google Pixel
    • Google Pixel XL
    • Essential Phone

    *More smartphones like the Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Mi A2, Moto G6 are likely to receive Android 9 Pie update in the next few weeks. However, non of these OEMs have given the exact time frame for the Android 9 Pie update.

    Top Android 9 Pie features

    • Adaptive battery will make the smartphone last for longer on a single charge using. In this scenario, the battery will learn the pattern of app usage and will preserve unnecessary battery discharge.
    • Adaptive brightness will automatically toggle between the brightness depending on the external environment, which also saves a lot of juice.
    • Using App Actions the smartphone will predict the next move to improve the smartphone usage. When a user connects his headphones, the phone will automatically open the playlist.
    • The feature Slices will bring in more context of an app. In Google search, if you search for Uber, the app search results will also contain your home and office address (depending on the frequency of commute).
    • With the new one key navigation button and a redesigned recent tray, there is so much visual design change on the Android 9 Pie. Android 9 Pie also has an option, where a user can go back to the three button navigation if he doesn't like the one button navigation from the settings menu.
    • Using the digital well-being app, a user can track the exact amount of time that one has spent on each app, which will help the user to cut down on the smartphone usage time, currently, this feature is only available on the Pixel series of smartphones. With this feature, a user can also set a time limit on a different app and after reaching the time threshold, the icon will turn into grey color, reminding that you have exhausted the time meant for the app.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 8:02 [IST]
