Google Pixel 3 XL Running on Android 9 spotted on Geekbench with 4 GB RAM

It looks like Google Pixel 3 XL might launch earlier than the expected launch date as the smartphone has been officially listed on the Geekbench 4 benchmarking platform revealing the major specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone from Google.

Snapdragon 845 and 4 GB RAM

According to Geekbench 4, the Google Pixel 3 XL has scored 2426 points on a single core and 8355 points on multi-score performance. These scores are similar to the Asus ZenFone 5z Geekbench scores (2457 on a single core and 8757 points on multi-core performance, respectively).

As one can notice there is a slight difference between the scores of the ZenFone 5z and the Google Pixel 3 XL. The one of the main reason for this difference could the amount of RAM that these smartphones behold. The Asus ZenFone 5z comes with at least 6 GB RAM, whereas the Google Pixel 3 XL offers just 4 GB RAM, identical to the Google Pixel 2 XL and the Google Pixel.

This means, the Google Pixel 3 XL will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset, which powers the smartphones like the OnePlus 6, HTC U12+, and Sony Xperia XZ2.

Android 9 (Android P)

One more interesting finding of the Google Pixel 3 XL is the fact that the smartphone is running on Android 9 (Android P) aka, Android Pistachio, which is expected to go official by the mid-August and the Google Pixel 3 XL is likely to be the first smartphone to launch with Android P OS.

Recently leaked photos of the Google Pixel 3 did confirm that the smartphone will come with an all-glass design with support for wireless charging. Just like the Pixel 2 XL, the Pixel 3 XL is expected to have a single primary camera as well.

Design

One major and interesting change in terms of design and aesthetics of the Google Pixel 3 XL is the presence of a notch. Just like the Apple iPhone X, the Google Pixel 3 XL also has a notch on the top of the display, which houses the prominent sensors, including the front-facing selfie camera.

Google is expected to launch the Google Pixel 3 XL by the end of August along with the Google Pixel 3. In terms of pricing, the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL will be priced similar to the 2nd Gen Google Pixel smartphones. Where these smartphones will cost at least Rs 60,000 for the base variant.